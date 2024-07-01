James Warner passed away Friday June 28, 2024, at Peconic Bay Medical Center.

Born Jan. 24, 1967, to Jeanne and Austin Warner Jr., James was a lifelong resident of Baiting Hollow. He attended Duke University and Washington University in St. Louis, where he earned his degree in law.

James worked in the family business, Warner Nursery. After his father’s passing in 2021, James and his sister Wendy took over the business. He was also an active member of the Riverhead community. He served as the president of Riverhead Townscapes and was an active member of the Riverhead Chamber of Commerce.

James was loved by his family and friends. He enjoyed trips to Florida, dining out, college basketball, animals, swimming and music.

He is survived by his mother, Jeanne; sister Wendy; nieces Brady and Kaylee; and his nephew Carson.

Services will be set at a later date.

This is a paid notice.