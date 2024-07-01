Judith Ann DeLuca of Cutchogue passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2024. She was 81 years old.

Judith was born on Aug. 15, 1942, in Flushing, to Mary A. (née Tomarazzo) and Edward B. Kirby. She was one of two children. In her professional career, she worked as a chef at Peconic Landing in Greenport.

Predeceased by her parents and her husband, Richard J. DeLuca, Judith is survived by her children, AnnMarie Pugliese (Larry) of Cutchogue, Jason B. Weber of East Setauket, Richard J. DeLuca (Janet) of Cutchogue and Michelle L. Koehler (Michael) of Rocky Point; grandchildren Lawrence, Vincent, Ashley, Briana and Grace; and brother Edward Kirby (Diane) of Round Rock, Texas.

The family received friends June 24 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated June 25 at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, officiated by Father Michael Bartholomew. Interment followed at Long Island National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital would be appreciated.

