Lifelong Southold resident David M. Ostroski passed away on Friday, June 28, 2024. He was 62 years old.

David was born on April 6, 1962, in Greenport, to Florence A. (née Pilles) and Leroy S. Ostroski. He was one of three children. He graduated from Southold High School. In his professional career, he worked as a self-employed carpenter.

Predeceased by his parents, David is survived by his children, Marc Ostroski of Shirley and Zach Ostroski (Brigette) of Southold and siblings Debra Ostroski of Southold and Leroy “Butch” Ostroski of Southold.

All are welcome to attend graveside services, which will be held on Tuesday, July 9, at 10 a.m. at Saint Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery in Southold, where David will be laid to rest alongside his parents.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is assisting the family.

