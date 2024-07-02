Daily Update: Riverhead BIDMA assembles new board ahead of first ‘Alive on 25’ of 2024

(Tim Gannon file photo)

Here are the headlines for July 2, 2024.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead BIDMA assembles new board ahead of first ‘Alive on 25’ of 2024

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Flatley reflects on decades policing Southold

Baseball: Red-hot Ospreys trigger in romp

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island ZBA fee request approved: Dickson votes no on resolution

NORTHFORKER

Culture Club: Dances in Mitchell Park, Greenport

SOUTHFORKER

Sen & Sensibility: After 30 years, Sen says ‘arigato’ to Sag Harbor

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

