Dennis M. Krupski of Calverton died June 30, 2024, at his home. He was 53.

Born in Greenport Dec. 22, 1970, he was the son of Stanley and Marianne (Urban) Krupski. He attended Riverhead High School, graduating in 1989 and worked for the Riverhead Town lighting district.

Family said he enjoyed racing and the Riverhead Raceway.

Predeceased by his father, Stanley, Mr. Krupski is survived by his mother, Marianne Krupski, of Calverton and sister, Tracy Krupski-Orlando of Calverton.

The family will receive visitors Sunday, July 7, from 4 to 7 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead, where a funeral service will take place during visitation hours.

Memorial donations may be made to the Lustgarten Foundation.