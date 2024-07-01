Norwood T. Bland Jr. of Riverhead died June 28, 2024, at Hamptons Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing. He was 52.

Born in Riverhead March 3, 1972, he was the son of Norwood Sr. and Martha (Mayo) Bland. He attended Riverhead High School, married Jawanda (Clemons) on Dec. 14, 1996, in Riverhead and worked as a service agent at Enterprise in Southampton.

Family said he enjoyed working on car sound systems, building fish ponds, landscaping and working on IT projects.

Mr. Bland was predeceased by his mother, Martha Mayo, and is survived by his wife, Jawanda, of Riverhead; his children, Kira, Natara, Daiquan, Savannah and Kimora; his father, Norwood Sr. of Riverhead; his siblings, Sharon, Gilbert and Alison Bland; and three grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Saturday, July 6, from 9 to 10 a.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead, with a funeral service to follow at 10 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by interment at Riverhead Cemetery.