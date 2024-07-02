Philippe A. Robinette of Calverton died at Peconic Bay Medical Center June 1, 2024. He was 40.

Born in Manhasset Nov. 20, 1983, he was the son of Philippe and Diane (McLaurin) Robinette. He worked as a welder and construction worker. Family said his hobbies included landscaping, motorized bikes such as Harleys, working on his car, chilling with his friends and dog and freestyle rapping.

Predeceased by his father Philippe and brother Julien, Mr. Robinette is survived by his mother Diane Robinette; children PJ, Julien, Elise, KK; siblings Jacqueline and Danielle; grandfather Eugene Robinette; and grandmother Elise Marshall.

The family will receive friends Saturday, July 6 from 1 to 3 p.m. with the funeral service beginning at 2 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.