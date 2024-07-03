Daily Update: Riverhead anthem singer Mark ‘MK’ McLaughlin to perform again at Mets game

Mark McLaughlin singing the National Anthem at Citi Field in 2022. (Courtesy photo)

Here are the headlines for July 3, 2024.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead crooner Mark ‘MK’ McLaughlin to sing anthem again at Mets game

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Committee calls for ‘smart’ irrigation sensors

Wave that flag: Old Glory through the centuries

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Charity’s Column: Sailing to Freedom

NORTHFORKER

10 things to do on the North Fork in July 2024

SOUTHFORKER

Take It Outside: 7 places to work out alfresco on the East End this summer

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.