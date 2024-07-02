Robert Jeffery Rehm of Cutchogue, 30-year Cutchogue Fire Department member and volunteer and retired owner of East End Insurance, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2024. He was 75 years old.

Jeff was born on Sept. 6, 1948 in Jamaica, N.Y. to Margaret E. (née Hamsley) and Robert E. Rehm. He was one of two children. He graduated from Southold High School. After high school he enlisted with the U.S. Army and served from 1968 to 1970 attaining the rank of Sergeant, and being awarded the Purple Heart, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal and Combat Infantryman’s Badge.

On May 23, 1970, in West Hempstead, he married the love of his life Lynda J. (née Rausch) Rehm. Together they had three children and made their home in Cutchogue. In his professional career, Jeff worked as an insurance agent for East End Insurance (which he owned) for 16 years, and for Rausch Brokerage for 24 years. He was a 30-year member and volunteer with the Cutchogue Fire Department and a 30-year member with the Cutchogue Lions Club. He was a member of the Independent Insurance Agents of Suffolk County, where he served as a Past President from 1990 to 1991 and as Legislative Chairman for 25 years.

Predeceased by his son Ryan David Rehm; Jeff is survived by his wife Lynda; children Kelleigh Liguori of Cutchogue and Kristen Rehm of Cutchogue; grandchildren Reilleigh Liguori, Sarah Liguori, Ryann Rehm and Sean Rehm; and brother Christopher Rehm of Mattituck.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 9 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the DeFriest Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, where Cutchogue Firematic Services will be held at 7:30 p.m., followed by Funeral Services at 8:30 p.m. Interment with U.S. Army Honors will take place at Calverton National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Wounded Warrior Project or Cutchogue Fire Department would

be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

