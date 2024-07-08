Daily Update: Concerns raised after Juneteeth essay contest

Here are the headlines for July 8, 2024.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Concerns raised after Juneteeth essay contest asks fifth-graders to write from slave’s perspective

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Exploring Southold schools ‘unintentional divide’

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Improved emergency response at Crescent beach

NORTHFORKER

Exercising mindfulness at Greenport Pilates, Yoga & Wellness

SOUTHFORKER

Southside Sips: Scarpetta’s Margherita Italiana

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

