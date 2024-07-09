Shirley A. Cutler of Riverhead died July 4, 2024, at East End Hospice Kanas Center. She was 78.

Born May 6, 1946, in Yeatsville, N.C., she was the daughter of Della Gibbs and Wilson Cutler. She graduated from high school and worked as a clerk.

Ms. Cutler was predeceased by her husband, whose name was not made available, and her son John Walker. She is survived by her children Willie Walker, Eric Walker and Geneva Washington.

Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting the family.