Thomas F. Storm, longtime Southold resident, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2024. He was 75 years old.

Thomas was born on June 22, 1949 in Manhattan to Margaret (née Brown) and Samuel F. Storm. He was an only child. He married the love of his life Rosellen C. (née Weisberg) Storm in Queens in 1968. Together they had three children. In his professional career, Thomas was the owner of a successful chimney cleaning and repair business for over 30 years in New York City and the Hamptons.

Thomas is survived by his wife Rosellen; children Thomas Storm Jr. of Huntington, Christopher Storm (Sharon) of Cutchogue and Samantha Storm of Kailua, Hawaii; and grandchildren Margaret Storm, Kathryn Storm, Liam Storm, Madison Storm and Jacob Storm.

The family has chosen to remember Thomas’ life privately at this time.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is serving the family.

This is a paid post.