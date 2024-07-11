Marion Frances Hinck, of Manorville, formerly of North Babylon, died July 8, 2024 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. She was 102.

Born in Brooklyn Jan. 29, 1922, she was the daughter of John and Mary (Matteo) Fischetti. She graduated Erasmus High School and was one of the first women bank tellers in Brooklyn and teacher’s aides on Long Island.

Family said Ms. Hinck was a lifelong Mets baseball fan and a marvel at playing pinochle.

Predeceased by her husband Fred Henry Hinck and son-in-law Ralph, Ms. Hinck is survived by her daughters Louise Hall (David) and Dorothy Libby; grandchildren Erika, Ralph and Wayne Libby; and great-grandchildren Christian Libby and Stephen Keller.

The family received visitors at McLaughlin-Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead Wednesday, July 10 and a funeral service was held Thursday, July 11 at St. Peters and Paul Catholic Church. She was interred at Calverton National Cemetery.

