Norwood T. Bland Sr. formerly of Riverhead died July 8, 2024 at Hamptons Center for Rehabilitation. He was 87.

Born in Cumberland, Va. Aug. 15, 1936, he was the son of Junius and Pattie (Trent) Bland. He served in the Army from 1959 to 1962 and then worked at Eastern Suffolk Boces, Wright Cesspools, Montane Co. and in landscaping.

Mr. Bland served in the Soup Kitchen in Riverhead and the first Baptist Church and family said he enjoyed wrestling and being a provider for his family.

Predeceased by his parents and son Norwood Jr., he is survived by his children Sharon Bland Gilbert of Shirley and Allison Bland of Riverhead; 12 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends Saturday, July 13 from 10 to 11 a.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead with a funeral service to begin at 11 a.m. Cremation will be private.