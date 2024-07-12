Kaitlyn Leigh Maher of Calverton died at home July 5, 2024. She was 20.

Born May 5, 2004 in Huntington, she was the daughter of Karen Joann (Leigh) and Donald J. Maher. She earned a high school diploma.

Ms. Maher is survived by her brothers Patrick Maher and Shaka Jahvon Ballantyne; and his sister-in-law Shannon Ballantyne.

The family received visitors Thursday, July 11 at Tuthill Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. The funeral was held Friday July 12 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home and interment took place at noon at Calverton National Cemetery.