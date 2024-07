Dolores J. Smithz Dolores J. Smith of DeLancey, N.Y. and formerly of Aquebogue died July 10, 2024 at East End Hospice Kanas Center for Hospice Care. She was 83.

The family will receive visitors Sunday, July 14 from 3 to 7 p.m. at McLaughlin-Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral mass will take place Monday, July 15 at 10 a.m. at St. Isidore Church and interrment will take place at St. Isidore Cemetery.

Memorial donations are requested for East End Hospice.