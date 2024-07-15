Steven C. Breest of Flanders died July 14, 2024, at East End Hospice Kanas Center for Hospice Care. He was 53.

Born in Riverhead Aug. 10, 1970, he graduated from Riverhead High School in 1988 and worked as an electrician for Eeco Electric.

Mr. Breest is survived by his wife, Ameneh, of Flanders; children Ashley Coiffard of Brooklyn, Alexis Breest of Aquebogue and Ariana Breest of New York, N.Y.; and his brother Robert Breest of North Carolina.

The family will receive visitors Friday, July 19, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.