Janice M. Strickland of Moriches, and formerly of Greenport, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2024. She was 72 years old.

Janice was born Sept. 30, 1951, in Southampton, to Willie Mae (née Mason) and Harry L. Powell. She was one of eight children. In her professional career, she worked as a self-employed nanny and housekeeper in the home care industry.

Predeceased by her parents; son James Strickland Jr.; siblings Lillian Mae Walker, Phyllis Faye Powell, Harry Lee and Monica E. Vann; and grandson Devon Miles; Janice is survived by her husband, James A. Strickland; children Danoria Powell, Latonya Strickland and Chauncey Strickland; grandchildren Tyana Stanley, Danielle Powell, Timothy McKay, Vania Yearwood, Dashawn McKay and Deon Miles; great-grandchildren Prince McKay, Ryann McKay, Zari Watts, Zyla Watts, Payton McKay, Preston McKay, Pria McKay; siblings Jeremiah Williams, Carolyn Ann Powell and Donna Louise Freeman; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Thursday, July 18, at 1 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, followed by homegoing services at 2 p.m., officiated by Pastor Kevin Ford.

