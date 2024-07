CAST Client, Jordani Chacon (center), with CAST Board of Directors president Marc Sokol and executive director Cathy Demeroto, speaks at this year’s Blast for CAST gala, which raised a record-breaking amount for the area nonprofit. (Jeremy Garretson photo)

This year’s Blast for CAST was another huge hit for the nonprofit. The annual fundraiser, held at Stirling Square in Greenport, broke records and netted around $140,000 this year, the highest-ever amount raised at the event.

Attendees enjoyed hors d’oeuvres, an open bar at American Beech, Greenport Harbor Brewing Company beer, 1943 Pizza Bar pizza, live music by NOIZ Band and a silent auction.

See the fun below. Photos by Jeremy Garretson.