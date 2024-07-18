Longtime Riverhead resident Carmen Rodriguez died in the hospital July 6, 2024. She was 67.

Born in Manhattan Nov. 10, 1956, she was the daughter of Antonio Rodriguez and Sonia Baer. She earned an associates degree and worked as a front desk executive at Eagle Auto Mall.

Ms. Rodriguez was a parishioner of St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead. She is survived by her sons Carlos Cortes and Hector Rodriguez and four grandchildren.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 24 from 2 to 4:30 p.m. and 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Tuthill Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 25 at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead with interment following at St. John the Evangelist Cemetery in Riverhead.