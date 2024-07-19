Mark Gordon Mosley of Blue Point, died July 16, 2024 at Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue. He was 71.

Born Dec. 6, 1952 in Riverhead, he was the son of Willie Levoid Mosley and Margaret Gordon. Predeceased by his sister Linda Mosley, Mr. Mosley is survived by his siblings Suzanne Jones, Willie aka Beau Mosley, Gary Mosley, Sharon Davis and Rhonda Payne; many nieces and nephews; and many friends in his Blue Point group home.

The family wanted to thank Eileen, the group home manager and the staff that came into contact with Mr. Mosley for the positive impact they had on his life.

The family received visitors Friday, July 19 at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead with family clergy performing a funeral service. Burial followed at Sound Avenue Cemetery in Riverhead.