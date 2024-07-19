Martin “Marty” L. Stromsten, 88, of Albany, passed away after a short illness, on Tuesday July 16, 2024, at home, with his beloved life partner, Helen, by his side.

He was born in Port Jefferson on Jan. 31, 1936 and was the son of Norwegian immigrants, the late Endre and Karen Gard Stromsten. Marty was a graduate of Earl L.Vandermeulen High School where he first discovered his love of music. At the age of 14, he took up the trumpet and by the age of 18, he had been accepted to the Crane School of Music in Potsdam, N.Y. He received his masters degree in music from the Manhattan School of Music where he met many titans of music.

In the U.S. Army, he continued his love of all things music by playing in the Army Band, serving honorably from 1959 to 1961. As an elementary band music teacher, he passed on his talents to many eager students, creating an elementary jazz band, in addition to the school band. He was always looking for new and innovative ways to teach his students how to understand and love music. His last place of employment was in the Shoreham-Wading River Central School District.

Every community Marty lived in benefited from his musical talent. He was constantly forming, playing in, or conducting different musical groups from Dixieland bands to big band Jazz, classical quintets to community orchestras.

Marty was a longtime resident of Port Jefferson and Riverhead. Outdoors, he loved walking on the beautiful beaches of Long Island and sailing in his sailboat on the Long Island Sound. Politics, books and music were his favorite topics of discussion. Even though he would tell you he was a “terrible student,” he was very well read and could talk on just about any topic. Many who have met him would consider him a brilliant, generous and friendly person. Marty raised his family in Port Jefferson and was very proud of the family that he and his then wife, Joan, created.

Marty is survived by Helen Jones, his life partner of 28 years; Joan Stromsten, the mother of his children; daughters, Pamela Fetcho (Ralph), Suzanne Hennigan (Jerry); grandchildren, Nicholas Fetcho (Dana), Jesse Fetcho (Kim), Trevor Hennigan and Taylor Hennigan; great-grandchildren, Aiden Fetcho, Atlas Fetcho and Ava Pickett.

He was predeceased by his cherished son, Erik Stromsten and his brother, Edvin Stromsten.

Marty lived a life on his terms, and it was a life well lived.

The funeral will be held Friday, July 26, at 3:30 p.m. in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9, Clifton Park, NY 12065.

Calling hours will be from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Friday prior to the service.

Interment will be in the Jonesville Cemetery, Clifton Park, N.Y.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Lane Latham, N.Y. 12210.

This is a paid post.