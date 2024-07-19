Carolyn Sheehan, 88, of Charlotte, N.C., passed away on July 12, 2024 after a prolonged battle with cancer.

Carolyn was born on Aug. 21,1935 to Madeline and Olin Tuthill in Riverhead. After graduating from Riverhead High School in 1953, she went on to study nursing at Adelphi University.

After graduation, she moved to southern Bavaria in Germany to practice nursing in association with the U.S. Armed forces. There she met her first husband, Calvin “John” Doering, and they wed in December of 1960 and moved to Williamsburg, Va., to have two children, Tammy and Douglas. After the untimely passing of John, she married Charles “Russell” Sheehan, adopting his two children, David and Mary Ellen, and ultimately having a fifth child, Paul, together.

Carolyn paused nursing during the 1970s to look after the five young children but returned to it in 1981, working in hospice during the height of the AIDS epidemic to help patients pass in comfort and dignity. She retired in 2001 to take care of her husband Charles.

Few have had a moral compass that pointed truer north than Carolyn. She devoted herself endlessly to improving the lives of all around her – family, friends and patients. She was a steadfast friend as clearly seen when a birthday came around and the dining room table would overflow with well-wishes. Even when retired, her children would find it hard to track her down, as she was often off visiting a friend or having lunch with the gals. When not helping others, she enjoyed working in the yard, filling it with impatiens–a sea of pink flowers let you know you were at her house. We will all miss her greatly.

Carolyn was predeceased by her husbands John and Russ as well as her grandson Mathew. She is survived by her siblings Brad, Arlene, Lanny, and Jill; her children Tammy, David, Mary Ellen, Doug and Paul; her children-in-law Reggie, Teresa, Charles, Jennifer and Sharen; her grandchildren Jenna, Chesnee, Jonas, Kara, Ciara, Hugo, Charlie and Violet; her great-grandchildren Iris, Reed and Liam; and her many friends.

A memorial service will be held at Mallard Creek Church in Charlotte, N.C. on Aug. 10 at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to Ovarcome (ovarcome.org), a support network for ovarian cancer patients.

This is a paid post.