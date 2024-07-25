Calendar of events: July 25, 2024

Saturday, July 27, 7 p.m.: Rites of Spring Music Festival presents Spirits in the Machine featuring Sinta Saxophone Quartetat Custer Institute and Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Rites of Spring members, $30; nonmembers, $40, under 25, free. Information: ritesmusic.org. (Daniel Franc photo)

All ages

Saturday, July 27, 5-8:30 p.m.: Annual Barn Dance at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Live musicians will perform traditional music with dance calling and instruction by Chart Guthrie. Rain or shine. Gates open at 5 p.m. for picnicking; dancing from 6:30 to 8:30. Tickets: adults, $30; $children ages 5-12, $10; children under 5, free. hallockville.org.

Saturday, Aug. 3, 9 a.m.: Riverhead Cardboard Boat Race at Peconic Riverfront in Riverhead. Boat inspections begin at 9 a.m.; races at 11. Music, games and prizes for multiple race categories. Register: riverheadchamber.org. Rain date: Aug. 17.

The arts and crafts

Thursdays, July 25 and Aug. 1, 1-3:30 p.m.: Acrylic painting workshops for ages 13 and up with Linda Prentiss at Old Town Arts and Crafts Guild, 28265 Main Road, Cutchogue. Guild members, $70; nonmembers, $85. Limited to eight participants. Information: oldtownartsguild.org, 631-734-6382, [email protected].

Friday, July 26, 6-8 p.m.: Opening reception: Plant Life, exhibition with site-specific window installation works and other artwork at Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport. On display through Sept. 8. Information: floydmemoriallibrary.org.

Tuesday, July 30, 1-3:30 p.m.: Watercolor workshop for ages 13 and up with Linda Prentiss at Old Town Arts and Crafts Guild, 28265 Main Road, Cutchogue. Guild members, $70; nonmembers, $85. Limited to eight participants. Information: oldtownartsguild.org, 631-734-6382, [email protected].

Fairs and festivals

Saturday and Sunday, July 27 and 28, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.: Annual Antique, Fine Art and Crafts Fair presented by Southold Historical Museum and Old Town Arts and Crafts Guild at the museum’s Maple Lane Complex, 55200 Main Road, Southold. Fine art, antiques, pottery, photography, handmade crafts and more. Adults, $5; includes art raffle entry. Information: 631-734-6382, [email protected], oldtownartsguild.org; 631-765-5500, [email protected], southoldhistorical.org.

Saturday, July 27, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Vintage Fair at Mattituck-Laurel Historical Society, 18200 Main Road, Mattituck. Vendors, face-painting, kids’ scavenger hunt. Information: mlhistoricalsociety.org.

Saturday, Aug. 3, 6 p.m.: East End Arts’ Summer Soirée at EEA’s campus, 133-141 East Main St., Riverhead. Local refreshments, live entertainment, art, auction and raffles. Tickets: adults, $175; two for $300; age 18-25, $100. Information: eastendarts.org. Rain date: Aug. 3, 3-6 p.m.

Fundraisers

Saturday, July 27, 5-7 p.m.: Maureen’s Haven Summer Benefit Party at Southampton Inn, 91 Hill St., Southampton. Tickets: $150. [email protected].

Saturday, Aug. 3, 5:30-8:30 p.m.: Oysterponds Historical Society Summer Gala and Auction at Poquatuck Park, 1555 Village Lane, Orient. Live and silent auction, hors d’oeuvres, raw bar, drinks and cookie table. Tickets: OHS members, $175; nonmembers, $185; children 14 and under, $50. Online ticket purchase available through July 26; at-door only after that. Information: oysterpondshistoricalsociety.org.

Lectures

Friday, July 26, 9-11 a.m.: Healthy Lawns, Healthy Bays hosted by Peconic Land Trust and New Suffolk Waterfront Fund at Minnow at the Galley Ho, 650 First St., New Suffolk. Learn about landscape practices that will improve the health of the North Fork’s marine estuaries and drinking water. Free. Registration required. peconiclandtrust.org.

Friday, Aug. 2, 5 p.m.: ‘Oops! Five time I accidentally ended up on stage,’ with theater director and producer Douglas Gray of Orient at Poquatuck Hall, 1160 Skippers Lane, Orient. Part of the hall’s PoquaTalks series. Free. Information: poquatuckhall.org.

Meetings

Tuesday, July 30, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Peconic Amateur Radio Club open house at Custer Institute and Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Information: w2amc.org.

Music

Thursday, July 25, 7-8:15 p.m.: An evening of chamber music with Sound Symphony Chamber Musicians at Cutchogue Village Green, 27320 Main Road, Cutchogue. Presented by Cutchogue-New Suffolk Historical Council. Information: [email protected]. Rain date: July 26.

Thursday, July 25, 7-8:30 p.m.: Vinyl Tap concert at Riverhead Town Square. Part of Summer Stage Concerts series sponsored by Riverhead Chamber of Commerce. Information: riverheadchamber.com.

Friday, July 26, 5:30-7:30 p.m.: Acoustic Jam Session at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. Musicians of all ages, styles of music, instruments, levels of ability and audience members welcome. Free, sponsored by the Friends of the Library.

Saturday, July 27, 7 p.m.: Rites of Spring Music Festival presents Spirits in the Machine featuring Sinta Saxophone Quartetat Custer Institute and Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Rites of Spring members, $30; nonmembers, $40, under 25, free. Information: ritesmusic.org.

Sunday, July 28, 4:30-6 p.m.: The Cottage Duo (Anne-Marie and James Chubert) at Peconic Landing Auditorium, 1500 Brecknock Road, Greenport. Works by Dvorak, Debussy, Ravel and Piazzolla for piano and violin. Free. Register: peconiclanding.org.

Wednesday, July 31, 7:30-9 p.m.: Summer Showcase Concert Series featuring Gene Casey and the Lone Sharks at the Gazebo at Silversmith’s Corner, 54545 Main Road, Southold. Free. Information: [email protected]. Rain moves concert to the Recreation Center, 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic.

Thursday, Aug. 1, 7-8:30 p.m.: Jackie and the Rippers concert at Riverhead Town Square. Part of Summer Stage Concerts series sponsored by Riverhead Chamber of Commerce. Information: riverheadchamber.com.

Fridays, Aug. 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, 7:30 p.m.: The Greenport Band concert under the direction of Colin Van Tuyl, Mitchell Park, Greenport. Free. Bring a chair or blanket. Rain cancels.

Thursday, Aug. 8, 7-8:15 p.m.: Sound Symphony Orchestra concert on the Cutchogue Village Green, 27320 Main Road, Cutchogue. Presented by Cutchogue-New Suffolk Historical Council and Suffolk County Department of Economic Development. Information: [email protected]. Rain date: Aug. 9.

The natural world

Saturday, Aug. 3, 9 p.m.: Exploring and Navigating the Summer Night Sky at Custer Institute and Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Led by stargazing lecturer Randall DiGiuseppe. Guided night sky tours follow, weather permitting. Members, free; nonmembers, $5; under 16, free. Bring blanket or chair. Register: custerobservatory.org.

Performance

Saturday, July 27, 5-8 p.m.: Soulful Sundown with music by The Second Hands and poetry from members of the North Fork Poets Society at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 768 Main St., Greenport. Hosted by First Universalist Church of Southold. Free. Information: [email protected], 631-765-3494.

Theatre

Friday-Sunday, July 26-28, 7 p.m.: Northeast Stage presents ‘Hamlet’ Shakespeare in the Park performance at Mitchell Park, Greenport. Free. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Information: northeaststage.org.

Ongoing events

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and Sundays 2-4 p.m.: Historic walking tours at Mattituck-Laurel Historical Society, 18200 Main Road, Mattituck. Members, $15; nonmembers, $20; children under 10, free. Reservations: 631-745-2752.

Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Self-guided tours at Landcraft Garden Foundation, 4342 Grand Ave., Mattituck. Members, free; nonmembers, $20; seniors and students, $17; under 12, $5; under 2, free. Information: 631-298-7216, landcraftgardenfoundation.org.

Saturdays through October, 9 a.m.: Tai chi with Denise Gillies at Mitchell Park, Greenport. Sponsored by Friends of Mitchell Park. Free. No classes June 29, July 27, Aug. 31 or Sept. 21.

Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays: Roller skating at Greenport American Legion, 102 Third St. All-ages All Skate: Thursdays, 3-9 p.m.; Fridays, 1-6 p.m.; Sundays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission: $10, includes skates; $5, spectators. greenportamericanlegion.org.

Wednesdays, 5-8 p.m.: Adult skate for ages 18 and up at Greenport American Legion, 102 Third St. Admission: $10, includes skates; $5, spectators. greenportamericanlegion.org.

Tuesdays, noon-3:30 p.m.: Bingo at Southold American Legion, 51655 Main Road. 631-765-2276.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 8 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations with Tom Barry at Village Blacksmith Shop, 101 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.

Saturdays through October, 5-7 p.m.: Bug Light cruise and tour hosted by East End Seaport Museum, 103 Third St., Greenport. Arrive at 4:30 p.m. for check-in. Tickets: adults, $65; under 13, $25; discount for seniors and military. Information and tickets: eastendseaport.org/cruises.

Exhibitions

Sundays, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., through September: Long Island Projectile Points at Southold Indian Museum, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Exhibit of Native American arrowheads found on Long Island. Information: southoldindianmuseum.org.

Through Sept. 8: Plant Life, exhibition with site-specific window installation works and other artwork at Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport. Information: floydmemoriallibrary.org.

August through September: Through Our Eyes, exhibition by The Peconic Painters at Southold Free Library. Artists’ reception: Friday, Aug. 8, 5-7 p.m. Information: southoldlibrary.org.

Through July: Toy Stories: The simple and joyous forms of childhood, watercolors by Stephen Larese, at Southold Free Library. Information: southoldlibrary.org.

Through July: Two Artists, One Truth: The Beauty of Ordinary Miracles, artwork by Lois Levy and Maureen Carey, at Mattituck-Laurel Library. Information: mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Through August: The Brewery Boys, curated by Franklin Perrell and Glen Hansen, at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. Information: cutchoguelibrary.org.

Through October: The Parian Phenomenon, a collection of British statuary porcelain figures, at Cutchogue-New Suffolk Historical Society’s Wickham House on the Village Green, 27320 Main Road, Cutchogue. Information: cutchoguenewsuffolkhistory.org.

Wednesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.: Striking a Chord: Suffolk County’s Early Music Identity at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Examples of early instruments, early composers, immigration influence, recording technology advancements and wartime home front efforts. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

