Dorothy A. Esposito of Riverhead died at home July 20, 2024. She was 75.

Born in the Bronx Sept. 26, 1948, she was the daughter of George and Clare (McCormick) Daly.

She worked as a nursing assistant at Good Samaritan Hospital and was a member of St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead.

Predeceased by her husband, Gennaro Esposito, she is survived by her children, Clare Balthazar, Carmine Esposito, Angelina Esposito and Georgene Stanco; and 10 grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, July 24, from 3 to 8 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. Funeral services will take place at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 25, at St. Isidore R.C. Church. Interment will follow at Riverhead Cemetery.