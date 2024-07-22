Sandra Jean Tocci, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully at Tidewell Hospice House in Venice, Fla., on July 12, 2024, at the age of 84.

Born Sept. 4, 1939, in Newport, R.I., Sandra grew up in Flanders, where she raised her family.

A devoted and talented quilter, Sandra’s creations brought warmth and beauty to many. Her love for cooking filled her home with delicious meals, creating cherished memories for her family and friends.

Sandra was predeceased by her sister, Patricia, and her brother, Phillip. She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Vincent Tocci Sr.; and their two daughters, Cheryle Jayne and Suzanne Grasse and son Vincent Tocci Jr. Sandra’s legacy lives on through her six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, who will remember her fondly for her warmth, kindness and the joy she brought into their lives.

Sandra’s family will forever cherish the memories of her spunky spirit, generous heart and the love she shared with all who knew her. She will be deeply missed but never forgotten.

The family will mourn privately and no service will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to the Tidewell Hospice Foundation in Venice in Sandra’s memory.

This is a paid notice.