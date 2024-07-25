Real Estate Transfers: July 25, 2024

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated May 17, 2024.

CALVERTON (11933)

• James & Stacy Pipczynski and Timothy & Todd Griffing to James & Stacy Pipczynski, 2023 River Road (600-118-4-5.012) (R) $77,200

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Ilse Trombone Living Trust to Fiascari LLC, 9180 Nassau Point Road (1000-118-6-5.001) (R) $3,200,000

• 910 Glenn LLC to Victor & Katherine Ho, 1025 West Cove Road (1000-111-3-15) (R) $2,250,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Lars Westvind & Gulsen Calik-Westvind to Fergal & Elvin Carr, 2080 Stars Road (1000-22-4-20)(R) $1,200,000

• Michael Anastasiou & Alexandra Germanis to Mark Handforth & Dara Friedman, 1000 Rocky Point Road (1000-31-2-19) (V) $500,000

• Krista & Alain Dekerillis to 3420 RPR LLC, 3420 Rocky Point Road (1000-21-4-8) (R) $475,000

• Mary Frausto & Jeffrey Williams to BravePorter LLC, 1425 Bay Avenue (1000-31-9-7.003) (R) $475,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• North Fork Housing Alliance Inc to Ashlee Reiniger, 805 Wiggins Street (1000-48-1-20) (R) $510,000

• Four Forty Five Realty LLC to Patrick Anderson, 123 Sterling Avenue Unit 17 (1001-3.02-3-11)(R) $175,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Mary & Michael Palucci to Timothy & Charene Murray, 50 Kirby Lane (600-70-2-25) (R) $815,000

• Robert A Macedonio (Referee) & Michael Ouellette (Defendant) to CitiMortgage Inc, 92 North Railroad Avenue (600-68-4-50.001) (R) $721,337

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Estate of Frances Stelzer to Brian & Stefanie Zuhoski, 285 Marys Road (1000-140-2-36.004) (R) $625,000

PECONIC (11958)

• Gregory Hull to Eugene Hull, 3630 Soundview Avenue (1000-68-4-4) (R) $400,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Nancy Cervantes & Juan Nano to Shamoon Naseem, 1381 West Main Street (600-119-2-43) (R) $775,000

• Dreamland Builders Inc to German Vinitimilla & Diana Quito, 77 Forest Drive (600-85-1-10.067) (R) $749,900

• Joseph & Marie Spano to Dana Brown, 56 Goose Neck Lane (600-82.01-1-56) (R) $520,000

• Edward Zubok Trust to Giovanni Dinsay, 117 Louise Court (600-17-1-8.002) (V) $350,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Midway-2 LLC to 15 North Midway Road LLC, 15 North Midway Road (700-14-3-72.013) (V) $850,000

• Midway-1 LLC to 31 North Midway Road LLC, 31 North Midway Road (700-14-3-72.010) (V) $850,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Robert & Elizabeth Neville to Christopher & Jocelyn Doman, 110 Sleepy Hollow Lane (1000-78-1-10.006) (R) $1,425,000

• Southold Tick Control LLC to Three Gold Bars LLC, 49200 Route 25 (1000-70-7-7) (C) $800,000

• Angela & Jeffrey Citera to Mathew Bono & Danielle Audette, 1875 Cedar Drive (1000-77-1-27) (R) $580,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)