Blotters: broken windows investigation

On Monday at about 11:52 p.m., Southampton Town police were called about a woman sleeping behind the wheel of a running vehicle in the area of Flanders Road and Oak Avenue in Flanders. An investigation revealed that the driver had been driving while under the influence of drugs.

Marcia Lynn Ekster, 43, of Calverton, was subsequently arrested and charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs. Police said she was processed at police headquarters and held for morning arraignment.

• A Riverside man told police July 17 that while hanging out in his van with two friends, he fell asleep — and that when he woke up, four of the van’s windows had been broken, according to Southampton Town police.

The case is being investigated as criminal mischief, according to police.

• Marcia Coraisaca, 29, of Riverhead was stopped on a traffic infraction July 17 on Millfarm Lane in Southampton after a DMV check showed her driver’s license had suspended for failing to answer a summons in Sag Harbor. She was arrested on the scene and then released on a traffic ticket.

• Edwin Bucuchiroy, 53, of Riverhead was charged with driving while intoxicated July 20. He was pulled over by police, who said he had bloodshot, watery eyes and smelled of alcohol.

• Chrisos Montoto, 20, of Southampton was charged with DWi July 19. He was observed failing to maintain has lane while traveling east on Flanders Road. A police officer asked him to consent to a breathalyzer test. He agreed, failed the test and was arrested, according to police.

The following were arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated by Riverhead Town Police:

• July 20, Dawid Przestrzelski, 29, of Riverhead.

• July 20, Darwin Ruis Ramos, 25, of Shirley.

• July 20, Oralia Tista Ixcopol, 21, of Riverhead.

• July 7, Danielle Weiss, 46, of East Patchogue.

• July 15, Irwin Martinez Rodriguez, 33, of Riverhead.

• July 5, Jose Figueroa, 34, of Riverhead.

Other Arrests:

• Alexandro Vajenzuela Narano, 52, of Ecuador, was charged with assault on July 17.

• Gerron Floyd, 42, of Riverhead was charged with petit larceny on July 8.

• Jean Ramirez Riera, 24, of Equador, was charged with petit larceny on July 18.

• John Gaynes, 28, of Riverhead, was charged with obstruction of breathing July 14.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.