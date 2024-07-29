Our beloved sister, Rosemary O’Regan Schneider, passed away peacefully at her home in Southold, surrounded by family, on July 17, 2024.

She was a loving wife to Jon G. Schneider (deceased). She had a successful career at Prudential Securities as the manager of the compensation department in human resources. Rosemary will be remembered for her infectious laugh, kindness, generosity and devotion to family and friends.

Rosemary was born on July 25, 1955, to Virginia and Francis O’Regan and grew up in Hicksville. She enjoyed a lively childhood with her five siblings: Thomas O’Regan, Kathleen Hoppe, James O’Regan (deceased), Dorothy O’Regan and Ellen Carrigan. When Rosemary’s siblings married, she embraced all as family. They include Marilyn O’Regan, William Hoppe, Peggy O’Regan and Dennis Carrigan. Rosemary (sometimes called Aunt Giggles) was a devoted aunt, mentor, and confidant to all her many nieces and nephews. They include Kristin (Peter) Doucette, Kerry (Jeremy) Hill, Ryan (Kelly) Hoppe, Brian (Allyson) O’Regan, Dennis (Jill) O’Regan, Sean O’Regan, Brendan O’Regan (deceased) and his widow Meghan, Denny Carrigan, Rosemary O’Regan (Wilder Kingsley), Matthew Carrigan, and 12 grand-nieces and -nephews.

Rosemary lived much of her adult life in Brooklyn. She and Jon were married in 1991 and continued to live in Brooklyn and enjoy weekends in Southold. They spent their leisure time sailing, entertaining, skiing and traveling. In 2016, Rosemary retired and became a full time resident of the North Fork. She soon made many good friends, began playing mahjong, and volunteered, teaching English as a second language at Riverhead Library.

Rosemary will be missed by all who knew her. The family gathered this past weekend for a celebration of life. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Sept. 14, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Rosemary will be buried alongside her loving husband, Jon, at Green-Wood Cemetery in Brooklyn.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that those who wish to can make a donation to their favorite charity in Rosemary’s name.

