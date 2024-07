Margaret M. Rodgers of Aquebogue and formerly of Wading River died Monday, July 29, 2024. She was 93.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Aug. 2, from 2 to 4 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, Aug. 3, at 10 a.m. at Sound Avenue Cemetery in Aquebogue.