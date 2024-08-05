Eugene ‘Gene’ K. Jordan, age 76, a man of dignity and unyielding devotion to his family, sadly left this world on the morning of Saturday, July 27.

Born in Astoria, New York, Gene attended St. Helena High School, where he befriended his wife-to-be. A graduate of Iona College turned entrepreneur spanning retail to restaurant to electrical contracting, Gene embodied courage, fortitude, and exceptional intelligence. He was a man of unflinching focus, indefatigable drive and good old-fashioned hard work and ‘can-do’ attitude. Of his many accomplishments and honorable attributes, none were more impressive and noteworthy than the love, devotion and adoration Gene had for his beautiful bride of 52 years, Gia, with whom he helped build and support a family with pure heart, patience, forgiveness, understanding and dedication. These foundational values will endure, strengthen and grow in the years to come through his children and grandchildren.

Operating every day of his life with immense compassion and mutual respect for humankind, Gene’s generosity knew no bounds, be it time, money or understanding. He was a man of indomitable spirit that he extended not just to his family and friends, but to everyone around him. Despite the discomforts life sometimes afforded him, he offered only warmth in the sunshine of his smile, hope in the clear blue skies of his eyes and levity in his light-hearted and well-timed humor and wit.

He will be remembered, honored and celebrated through his beautiful and equally devoted wife, Gia Jordan his “buddy” and forever grateful son, Brendan Jordan, his “little girl” and favorite daughter, Christine Higgins; an equally devoted son-in-law, Shawn Higgins, who Gene greatly respected, and three exceptional grandchildren over whom he doted, Hannah Higgins, Andrew Higgins and Avery Higgins. Gene is also survived by his four loving brothers and three loving sisters — Mary Ann Searby, James Jordan, Thomas Jordan, Loretta Grenga, Gerard Jordan, Denis Jordan and Ronnie Blondi — and the countless friends he made over the years that he truly considered family.

Gene will live in the hearts and minds of the many loved ones graced by his gift of presence. No expanse of time could have been long enough to capture all the glory that was such a devoted husband, father, grand-father, brother and friend. Gene’s family and friends will forever miss their rock, champion and stalwart commander.

“Goodnight, sweet prince, and flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.”

We love you.

