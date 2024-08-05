Jo Anne Lehman of East Quogue died unexpectedly minutes before midnight on June 9, officially passing on June 10, 2024. She was 74.

Jo was a gifted psychotherapist, holding an LCSW-R and serving eastern Long Island. She worked at the Family Service League in Riverhead for 17 years and was loved by all at the League. They are truly grateful for her many years of service. Jo had a private family counseling practice after her time at the League. She cared deeply for her patients and had a particular focus on helping veterans suffering with PTSD.

Jo enjoyed a full life, raising her two children and enjoying beach walks with her husband and her dog Bitzi. Jo grew up in Mount Vernon, N.Y., and spent her early adult years in New Hampshire and New Mexico, where she enjoyed the great outdoors, snow and water skiing and figure skating. Jo was a talented jewelry crafter and was very knowledgeable about the different types of gemstones she used to create wonderful pieces, a passion adopted by her daughter.

Jo was a beautiful woman who will be remembered for her captivating smile, generosity and compassion for others. She followed the belief of her parents, Norman and Jackie Weinrod, in the importance of family and kept close ties with her extended family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Jo is survived by her son, Joshua; daughter, Rebecca; grandchildren Sophia and Sean; and her husband, John Rodriguez. She is also survived by her siblings Nancy, Mark, Carol and Richard,as well as two nieces, four nephews, five grandnieces and four grandnephews.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to heart.org/en/health-topics/aortic-aneurysm.

This is a paid notice.