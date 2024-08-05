On Aug. 1, 2024, Bruce Edwards answered his last alarm with the Riverhead Fire Department. He was surrounded by his family at the Kanas Center in Westhampton Beach. Bruce was 79 years old.

Born in Port Jefferson Oct. 26, 1944, to William “Turk” Edwards and Elizabeth “Betty” (Panewicz) Edwards, Bruce grew up and spent most of his life in Riverhead, where he doted upon and married the love of his life, Joan Droskoski. Together they raised three beautiful daughters, Tracy (John), Kristy Wilkinson (Brian) and Becky, who he loved to spend time with. His brother, Barry, predeceased him in 1983.

Some of his greatest moments were spending time with his five grandchildren, Jared, Jadyn, Kobe, Jacob and Trey. He could be found at their games, cheering them on from the sidelines with encouragement. There is even a bench at the park that they call affectionately “Grandpa’s bench.”

Bruce was passionate about the Riverhead Fire Department, where he volunteered for over 53 years, keeping his community safe. His commitment and bravery were inspiring to all who knew him. He was a top responder, ex-captain of the Washington Engine Company, ex-captain of the Riverhead Ironmen and Fireman of the Year in 2003. He was also president of the Riverhead and Suffolk County Firemen’s Associations and the Suffolk County Parade and Drill Team.

Bruce’s legacy of courage, kindness and service will be remembered forever. He touched the lives of many and will be deeply missed.

In addition to his service with the fire department, Bruce was also proud to serve as coach of CYO basketball, where he won numerous sportsmanship awards from the Diocese of Rockville Centre. He was assistant coach of the Riverhead High School basketball team and president of the St. John’s school board, where he was commended for his dedication and hard work in keeping the school open. He was also a member of the U.S. Air Force and retired from Verizon.

A full firematic ceremony will be held for Bruce at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead Monday, Aug. 12, from 3 to 8 p.m. A funeral Mass and burial will take place at St. John’s Church in Riverhead Tuesday, Aug. 13, at 10 a.m. A procession will follow, passing the Riverhead firehouses to the gravesite.

