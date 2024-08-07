Daily Update: Police rescue three from house fire in Riverhead

A house fire badly damaged a home on Newton Ave. on Monday evening. (Credit: Chris Francescani)

Here are the headlines for August 7, 2024.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Police rescue three from house fire

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Final decision on Strong’s revised plans for yacht storage facility delayed

State grant money adds to Southold drone fleet

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Pass the Advil — Shelter Island’s Menantic Yacht Club sailors brave the breeze

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Dream Home: A lovely cottage in Laurel

SOUTHFORKER

Your Next Beach Read: ‘Elizabeth of East Hampton’ Reimagines ‘Pride and Prejudice’

