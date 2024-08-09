Maria Correia of Riverhead died at the hospital Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. She was 75.

Born in Alcanena, Portugal she was the daughter of Antonio and Conceição Correia (Vieria). She graduated grade school, married Mario Correia and became a personal chef and member of Most Holy Trinity Church in East Hampton.

Ms. Correia is survived by her children Florbela and Nelson Correia and three grandchildren.

A funeral service was held Thursday, Aug. 8 at Most Holy Trinity Church with burial following at Most Holy Trinity Church Cemetery in East Hampton. Tuthill Mangano Funeral Home of Riverhead assisted the family.