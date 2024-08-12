Margaret A. McCarthy

1942-2024

Margaret Anne McCarthy of Riverhead passed from this life on Aug. 7, 2024 at home surrounded by her loving family after a long, beautiful life.

She was born and raised in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, to the late Ray and Anne Melin on Sept. 20, 1942.

“Margie” moved to Flatbush, Brooklyn, and raised her three children, Joseph Duggan Jr., Catherine A. Amar and Brian R. Duggan. As a young mother, she earned a nursing degree and spent her professional life at Beth Israel Medical Center, where she eventually became supervising nurse manager. She worked hard, treating her children to beautiful summers in Breezy Point, where the tradition continued with her grandchildren enjoying the friendships and memories associated with “Nana’s Cabana.”

Marge met the love of her life in 1992, Jack McCarthy, whom she married in January of 1997. Marge’s extended family grew to include Jack’s seven children: Jackie, Diana, Maureen, Michael, Barbara, Kathleen and Kevin. Marge would spend the rest of her life with Jack, enjoying their families and creating a memory-filled life traveling the world. Jack’s deep devotion was especially remarkable while caring for Marge through the end of their time together.

Marge’s passion in life was her family, specifically her grandchildren: Kelly Amar, Lauren Duggan, Kathleen Amar, Reilly Duggan, Brian Duggan, Caileigh Duggan and Henry Amar. The “treasures” of her life affectionately called her “Nana” and she spoiled them often. Marge was the loving sister of Regina Black and her husband, Bill, and beloved aunt to her three children: Kristen, Bill and Kerrin as well as great aunt to their nine children.

Services were held at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead with a funeral Mass of Christian burial held at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead. Interment followed at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery on Staten Island.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Good Shepherd Hospice at catholichealth.org.

