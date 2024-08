Constance “Connie” A. Hobson of Riverhead died at Peconic Bay Medical Center Aug. 5, 2024.

The family will receive friends Thursday, Aug. 15 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. and Friday at First Baptist Church in Riverhead with a funeral service scheduled for 11 a.m. at the church. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.