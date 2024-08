Regan Shakalis of Southampton died at home July 31, 2024. She was 66.

Born May 3, 1958, to Sande Shakalis and Eugenia Ayanopoulis, she is survived by her brothers, Peter and Chris Shakalis.

Burial is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 23, at 11 a.m. at Pinelawn Memorial Park in Farmingdale. Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting the family.

This is paid notice.