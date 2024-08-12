Susan K. Herzog of Calverton died Aug. 11, 2024, at Acadia Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Riverhead. She was 69.

Born in Riverhead May 8, 1955, she was the daughter of Frank and Marian (Jackewicz) Klodaski. She graduated from Riverhead High School in 1973 and worked as a teacher’s aide in Riverhead Central School District.

She enjoyed visits to the beach, spending time with her grandchildren, gardening and cooking.

Predeceased by her parents, Ms. Herzog is survived by her son, Geoffrey (Addie) of Calverton; her partner, Richard Sell; her brother, Frank Klodaski Jr. of Calverton; and grandchild Keegan Makenna.

The family has chosen to remember Ms. Herzog’s life privately. McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting the family.

