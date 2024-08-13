On July 22, 2024, Elsie Schaefer Ashmore of Riverhead passed away peacefully at age 97 at Bellhaven Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing Care in Bellport.

Elsie was born to Ellis and Ida Lucas in their beloved Riverhead. During the final years of Elsie’s long life, it was those early Riverhead memories she often remembered and shared.

Although mostly viewed as a homemaker, Elsie was in many ways a woman ahead of her time.

One story she often told was of the joy she experienced buying her own boat in her early 20s, from her own wages working as a secretary at LILCO.

She also loved telling the story about how she and her first husband, Eugene Schaefer, secretly eloped during their lunch hour and disappeared after work on her boat for a Peconic Bay weekend honeymoon.

Elsie and Eugene were the proud parents of three children and as grandparents, they loved being an integral part of grandson Matthew Schaefer’s childhood years. Matt enjoyed picking raspberries with Grammie, and he loved her puddings.

Later in life, Elsie served as secretary to First Congregational Church of Riverhead, the church the family belonged to for many years. She was also known for her delicious apple and rhubarb pies, baked regularly for the family, and often surprising her children’s friends with an unexpected warm pie. She also baked for the First Congregational Church, school bake sales and for the Riverhead Fire Department, where her husband Eugene served as chief and volunteer for many years.

Never expecting to remarry after losing her first husband to illness, Elsie’s life unexpectedly changed when she met former classmate John Ashmore while assisting with their Riverhead High School graduating class 50th reunion and, as they say, “the rest was history.” In chapter two of her life, Elsie enjoyed going on road trips with John to Pennsylvania Amish Country, to Washington, D.C., to honor veterans on Memorial Day and driving to Cedar Beach for ice cream. According to Elsie, for a while, it was like being a teenager again!

Elsie is predeceased by her first husband, Eugene Schaefer of Riverhead, and her second husband, John Ashmore of Rocky Point.

Her never-ending abundance of patience, empathy and care will always be remembered.

Elsie is survived by her three children, Edward Schaefer (Debbie) of Riverhead, Jeanne Schaefer of Brookhaven and Jim Schaefer of Riverhead. She is also survived by her grandson, Matthew Schaefer (Jen) of Brooklyn and her step-granddaughter, Amanda (Mike).

A graveside service was privately held by her family.

This is a paid notice.