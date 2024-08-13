Maureen E. Madigan of Riverhead died Aug. 12, 2024, at East End Hospice Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Quioque. She was 61.

Born in Riverhead March 14, 1963, she was the daughter of Raymond and Eileen (Sullivan) Wouters. She graduated from Riverhead High School in 1982 and worked as a bus driver for Riverhead Central School District and at Riverhead Flower Shop.

Family said she enjoyed taking care of her dogs.

Predeceased by her parents, brothers Timothy and Raymond and sister Sheila, Ms. Madigan is survived by her son, Robert Rossi Jr. of Riverhead; brother Dennis Wouters of Oklahoma; sister Patti Day of Lisbon, N.Y.; and partner Joseph Kellar of Riverhead.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Aug. 15, from 6 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place Friday, Aug. 16, at 10:30 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Quioque.