Leola Drain Morris of Riverhead died at home Aug. 7, 2024. She was 88.

Born March 29, 1936, in North Charleston, S.C., she was the daughter of Sarah and George Morton Sr. She graduated from Charleston County School District, and was retired at the time of her passing.

She enjoyed cooking, doing 1,000-piece puzzles and word searches and spending money.

Predeceased by her first husband, Lawrence Drain, and second husband, Willie B. Morris, she is survived by her children, Betty Bynum and Barry Wiggins; her grandchildren, Tanisha Gilbert, Taresa Moore, Aaron Spellman and Shena Hobson; 10 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends Friday, Aug. 16, at 9 a.m. at Galilee Church of God in Christ in Riverhead, with a funeral service following at 10 a.m. at the church. Interment will follow at Riverhead Cemetery.

