Calendar of events: August 22, 2024

All ages

Friday, Aug. 23, 5 p.m.: Alive on 25 summer street festival on Main Street in downtown Riverhead. Live music, vendors, kids’ activities, laser light show at 9 p.m. Sponsored by Riverhead Business Improvement District. Information: downtownriverhead.org.

Saturday, Aug. 31, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.: 34th annual Boy Scout Car Show to benefit Boy Scout Troop 6 at Peconic Lane Community Center, 1170 Peconic Lane, Peconic. Picnic area, refreshments and food. Bring a blanket. General admission, $10; under 12, free. Preregistration for show car and driver, $25; at gate, $30. Information: [email protected]. Rain date: Sept. 1.

Sunday, Sept. 1, 7 p.m.: End of Summer and Fireworks Show at Brecknock Hall, 1 Brecknock Road, Greenport. Live music by Gordon Dukes Band, dancing and fireworks display. Hosted by Peconic Landing and Brecknock Hall Foundation. Free. Information: peconiclanding.org/events. Rain date: Sept. 2.

The arts and crafts

Tuesday, Aug. 27, 1-3:30 p.m.: Drawing workshop for ages 13 and up with Linda Prentiss at Old Town Arts and Crafts Guild, 28265 Main Road, Cutchogue. Guild members, $70; nonmembers, $85. Limited to eight participants. Supply list available at registration. Information: oldtownartsguild.org, 631-734-6382, [email protected].

Fairs and festivals

Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 24 and 25, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Riverhead Railroad Festival at the Railroad Museum of Long Island, 416 Griffing Ave., Riverhead. Railroad history, toy train races, live music, food, toy train layouts and more. LIRR “Scoot” train leaves for Greenport museum at 10:10 a.m. for 12:30 p.m. return. Adults, $15; children, $8; under 5, free. “Scoot” is a separate ticket purchase. Information: rmli.org.

Sunday, Aug. 25, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.: 10th annual car show presented by Southold American Legion Post 803 at the Legion hall, 51655 Main Road, Southold. Live music by the New York Vendettas, vendors, food truck an raffles. Free admission; $20 fee to exhibit vehicle. Information: post803.com, 631-466-2527, [email protected].

Sunday, Aug. 25, 4:30 p.m.: NOFO Jewish Music Festival, 1254 Northville Turnpike, Riverhead. Kosher and barbecue food, live music and magic. Presented by Chabad of North Fork. Suggested donation: $5. Register: nofojewish.com.

Fundraisers

Thursday, Aug. 22, 5-7:30 p.m.: Summer Soirée to benefit New Suffolk Waterfront Fund at the waterfront, First Street, New Suffolk. Freshly shucked oysters, hors d’oeuvres, local wines, auction items. Tickets: In advance, $150; day-of, $175. Information: newsuffolkwaterfront.org.

Thursday, Aug. 22, 6-9 p.m.: Barn-Raising Supper to support the restoration of the historic Naugles Barn at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: members, $195; nonmembers, $225, includes a one-year individual membership. Register: hallockville.org. Information: 631-298-5292, [email protected].

Thursday, Sept. 5, 6-8 p.m.: Wine on the Vines sunset cocktail party to benefit Southold Free Library at Bedell Cellars, 36225 Main Road, Cutchogue. Tickets: $50, includes wine, beer and charcuterie. bedellcellars.com.

Saturday, Sept. 7, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.: Annual Kait’s Angels Community Yard Sale at the Doorhy residence, 1125 Ole Jule Lane, Mattituck. Proceeds to benefit Stephanie Galka of Riverhead and Lauren Uribe of Southold. Donation drop-off Friday, Sept. 6, 4-6 p.m. No large furniture, beds, TVs, computers, medical and exercise equipment or car seats. Information: kaitsangels.org.

Meetings

Tuesday, Aug. 27, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: Peconic Amateur Radio Club open house at Custer Institute and Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Information: w2amc.org.

Music

Thursday, Aug. 22, 7-8:30 p.m.: Southbound concert at Riverhead Town Square. Part of Summer Stage Concerts series sponsored by Riverhead Townscape. Information: riverheadchamber.com.

Thursday, Aug. 22, 7-8:15 p.m.: Sound Symphony Chamber Musicians concert on the Cutchogue Village Green, 27320 Main Road, Cutchogue. Presented by Cutchogue-New Suffolk Historical Council. Information: [email protected]. Rain date: Aug. 23.

Friday, Aug. 23, 6:30-9:30 p.m.: Route 48 band concert at Southold Historical Museum’s Maple Lane Complex, 55200 Main Road, Southold. Free. Information: southoldhistorical.org.

Fridays, Aug. 23 and 30, 7:30 p.m.: The Greenport Band concert under the direction of Colin Van Tuyl in Mitchell Park, Greenport. Free. Bring a chair or blanket. Rain cancels.

Saturday, Aug. 24, 5 p.m.: Greenport Groove Fest at Greenport American Legion, 102 Third St., Greenport. Performances by Franklin Mastrangelo and the Pikes, Julia King Band and Knockout Drops. Proceeds to benefit the Legion. Tickets: $40. greenportamericanlegion.org.

Saturday, Aug. 24, 7-8:15 p.m.: Perlman Music Program 30th anniversary Alumni Reunion Concert at the PMP campus, 73 Shore Road, Shelter Island Heights. Adults, $35; 18 and under, free. perlmanmusicprogram.org.

Sunday, Aug. 25, 3-4:30 p.m.: Happily Ever After: A Modern Person’s Guild to Operetta with Steven Blier and friends at Poquatuck Hall, 1160 Skippers Lane, Orient. Proceeds to benefit Poquatuck Hall and New York Festival of Song. Tickets: $30. poquatuckhall.org.

Sunday, Aug. 25, 6 p.m.: Rustic Mid-Summer Concert: Tres almas del atardecer featuring Yezu Elizabeth Woo and Sami Merdinian, violin; and Hector Del Curto, bandoneon at McCall Vineyard, 22600 Main Road, Cutchogue. Part of Rites of Spring Music Festival. Complimentary glass of wine and vineyard walk included. Tickets: Members, $70; nonmembers, $90; under 25, free. Information: ritesmusic.org.

Wednesday, Aug. 28, 7:30-9 p.m.: Dennis Raffelock at Silversmith’s Corner, 54545 Main Road, Southold. Part of the Summer Showcase Concert Series. Free. Information: [email protected]. Rain moves concert to the Recreation Center, 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic.

Thursday, Aug. 29, 7 p.m.: Sound Symphony Chamber Ensemble concert on the Cutchogue Village Green, 27320 Main Road. Sponsored by Cutchogue-New Suffolk Historical Council. In memory of Alice and Dorville Finkle. Rescheduled from rained-out concert. Free, bring a chair or blanket and a picnic. Information: [email protected].

Sports and recreation

Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, 10 a.m.-noon: Group skate lessons by How To Skateboards LLC for all skill levels at Greenport Skate Park, 170 Moores Lane. Half of proceeds go to restoring Greenport Skatepark. Tickets: $50. Register: greenportskatepark.org.

The written word

Saturday, Aug. 24, 1 p.m.: Book and Bottle lecture: The Equestrian History of Long Island with Jerry and Rita Trapani at Suffolk County Historical Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Members, free; nonmembers, $8. Register: 631-727-2881, ext. 100.

Sunday, Aug. 25, 3 p.m.: Book discussion: ‘The Book of Mothers’ with author Carrie Mullins at Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport. Free. Light refreshments. Information: floydmemoriallibrary.org.

Ongoing events

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and Sundays 2-4 p.m.: Historic walking tours at Mattituck-Laurel Historical Society, 18200 Main Road, Mattituck. Members, $15; nonmembers, $20; children under 10, free. Reservations: 631-745-2752.

Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Self-guided tours at Landcraft Garden Foundation, 4342 Grand Ave., Mattituck. Members, free; nonmembers, $20; seniors and students, $17; under 12, $5; under 2, free. Information: 631-298-7216, landcraftgardenfoundation.org.

Saturdays through October, 9 a.m.: Tai chi with Denise Gillies at Mitchell Park, Greenport. Sponsored by Friends of Mitchell Park. Free. No classes Aug. 31 or Sept. 21.

Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays: Roller skating at Greenport American Legion, 102 Third St. All-ages All Skate: Thursdays, 3-8 p.m.; Fridays, 1-6 p.m.; Sundays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission: $10, includes skates; $5, spectators. greenportamericanlegion.org.

Wednesdays, 5-8 p.m.: Adult skate for ages 18 and up at Greenport American Legion, 102 Third St. Admission: $10, includes skates; $5, spectators. greenportamericanlegion.org.

Tuesdays, noon-3:30 p.m.: Bingo at Southold American Legion, 51655 Main Road. 631-765-2276.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 8 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations with Tom Barry at Village Blacksmith Shop, 101 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.

Saturdays through October, 5-7 p.m.: Bug Light cruise and tour hosted by East End Seaport Museum, 103 Third St., Greenport. Arrive at 4:30 p.m. for check-in. Tickets: adults, $65; under 13, $25; discount for seniors and military. Information and tickets: eastendseaport.org/cruises.

Exhibitions

Through August: Nature In, Nature Out: A Journey of Line and Nature’s Shapes, watercolors by Debra Domingos, at Mattituck-Laurel Library. Information: mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Sundays, 1:30-4:30 p.m., through September: Long Island Projectile Points at Southold Indian Museum, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Exhibit of Native American arrowheads found on Long Island. Information: southoldindianmuseum.org.

Through Sept. 8: Plant Life, exhibition with site-specific window installation works and other artwork at Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport. Information: floydmemoriallibrary.org.

Through September: Through Our Eyes, exhibition by The Peconic Painters at Southold Free Library. Information: southoldlibrary.org.

Through August: The Brewery Boys, curated by Franklin Perrell and Glen Hansen, at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. Information: cutchoguelibrary.org.

Through October: The Parian Phenomenon, a collection of British statuary porcelain figures, at Cutchogue-New Suffolk Historical Society’s Wickham House on the Village Green, 27320 Main Road, Cutchogue. Information: cutchoguenewsuffolkhistory.org.

Wednesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.: Striking a Chord: Suffolk County’s Early Music Identity at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Examples of early instruments, early composers, immigration influence, recording technology advancements and wartime home front efforts. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

