Dr. Mary Carol Cahill of Riverhead died Monday, Aug. 12, 2024. She was 86.

Born in the Bronx Oct. 5, 1937, she was the daughter of Harold D. and Mildred (Gessler) Cahill. Dr. Cahill earned a doctorate degree and taught as a professor at Fordham University. She is survived by her niece Norah Doyle.

The funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 17 at 9 a.m. at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead followed by interment at the Evergreens Cemetery in Brooklyn. Tuthill Mangano Funeral Home assisted the family.