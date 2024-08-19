Geraldine Albin Hulse, lifelong Aquebogue resident, passed away at home on Monday, Aug. 12, 2024. She was 95 years old.

Geraldine was born April 8, 1929, in Riverhead to Elizabeth (née Hallock) and Willard Albin. She was one of three children. She attended Jamesport Middle School and Riverhead High School.

On June 22, 1947, at the Jamesport Church, she married the love of her life, the late Ralph E. Hulse. Together they made their home in Aquebogue and had two daughters. Geraldine was a member of the Old Steeple Community Church in Aquebogue.

Predeceased by her husband, Ralph; daughter Deborah Reeve; and siblings Olive Jackson, Merwin Albin and Marion Tillot; Geraldine is survived by her daughter Donna Doroszka (Joseph) of Riverhead; granddaughter Carrie Grattan (Thomas); great-grandson Thomas Grattan III; and son-in-law Richard Reeve.

The family received friends Aug. 15 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Funeral services were held Aug. 16 at Old Steeple Community Church on Route 25 in Aquebogue, officiated by the Rev. Janet Wright. Interment followed at the Aquebogue Cemetery across the street.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Old Steeple Community Church would be appreciated.

