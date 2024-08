John William Nierodzik of Greenport, and formerly of Peconic, passed away Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. He was 80.

John was born Jan. 5, 1944 in Greenport to Pauline (née Dobek) and John A. Nierodzik. He attended Southold schools and was a lifelong farmer. He is survived by a daughter and grandson.

Graveside services will be held Friday, Aug. 23 at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is serving the family.