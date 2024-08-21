Helen K. Sadowski of Riverhead died Aug. 28, 2024 in Lowville, N.Y. She was 93.

Born in Riverhead Jan. 20, 1931, she was the daughter of Vincent and Michalina (Jablonski) Zilnicki. She married Edward Sadowski at St. Isidore Church Oct. 14, 1951. Ms. Sadowski drove a school bus for Riverhead Central School District.

She was a parishioner of St. Isidore Church and past member of the Altar Rosary Society. Family said her hobbies included flower gardening, cooking and canning, and that she was a true farm girl.

Predeceased by her husband Edward in 2019, Ms. Sadowski is survived by her children: Judy Rottkamp of Baiting Hollow, Edward Sadowski Jr. of Calverton, Laurie McBride of N.M, Thomas of Fla., Theresa Walters of N.C. and Timothy of Turin, N.Y.; 12 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends Monday, Aug. 26 from 4 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 10 a.m. at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead with interment following at St. Isidore Cemetery.