Frank Joseph Mele Jr. passed away peacefully at his home in Cape Canaveral, Fla. on Monday, Aug. 12, 2024, surrounded by his family. He was 81 years old.

Born Jan. 23, 1943, to Julia (Motylenski) and Frank Joseph Mele Sr., Frank was a 1961 graduate of Walt Whitman High School. In the years following graduation, he joined the U.S. Navy. On June 10, 1967, in Huntington, he married Elizabeth Garbarino.

Frank worked for Grumman Corporation, and later worked in the trucking business where he was employed in various industries. After his move to Cape Canaveral, Fla., Frank worked for the City of Cocoa Water Department from 1999 until his retirement.

Frank was a member of the Cutchogue Fire Department from 1984 to 1998 and he was an active member of the Knights of Columbus in Cutchogue from 1988 to 1998.

Frank is predeceased by his parents Frank Joseph Mele Sr. and Julia Motylenski Mele; his sister Frances Spina; his nephew Justin Mele and his wife of 55 years Elizabeth R. Mele. He is survived by his son Frank J. Mele III (Kimberly) of Southold; daughters Heather Baumgartner of Cape Canaveral, Fla. and Elizabeth R. Paquet (Bruce) of Coral Springs, Fla.; grandchildren Julia Mele and Jessica Mele of Southold and Victoria Paquet, Thomas Paquet and Johnathan Paquet of Coral Springs, Fla.; and a brother Thomas Mele of Melbourne, Fla.

In addition, to services held in Florida, the family will receive visitors on Friday, Sept. 13, from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest Grattan Funeral Home, Southold. A private burial for immediate family and close friends will follow on Sept. 14 at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Cutchogue.

Memorial donations in Frank’s memory may be made to the Cutchogue Fire Department.

