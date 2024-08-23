Riverhead resident Claudette Levesque died in the hospital Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. She was 78.

Born in Quebec, Canada Nov. 30, 1945, she was the daughter of Roger and Anita (Gorneault) Plourde. She graduated high school, worked as a quality control inspector in the electronics industry and married Joseph Melvin Levesque.

Ms. Levesque was a member of St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead. She is survived by her children Kathleen Levesque, Lisa Wilk (Robert) and Ronnie Levesque (Tara); and four grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Aug. 23 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 24 at 10 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead. Interment will be private.