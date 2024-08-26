Jacqueline W. Denis of Southampton passed away peacefully on Aug. 20, 2024, at East End Hospice Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Quioque.

She was born in Southampton on March 21, 1934, to Albert and Estelle Warner. Jackie and her two sisters, Shirley and Patricia, grew up in Riverhead. Jackie graduated with a B.S. degree from Syracuse University in 1956. A few weeks after graduation, she married the love of her life, Donald Denis. They met while they were both attending Syracuse University.

After graduation, Jackie and Don lived in Germany for about two years after Don was drafted into the Army and stationed there. They both looked back fondly on their time in Germany. They took advantage of it; every weekend and vacation time was spent driving their Karmann Ghia to explore new towns and cities.

Jackie and Don settled in Syracuse for several years after returning from Germany. Jackie taught kindergarten, and Don was an architect. After several years, they moved to Riverhead, and raised their two children, Alison and Patrick, there; in 1983, they moved to Southampton.

Jackie taught kindergarten in the Riverhead Central School District system until her retirement in 1996. She loved teaching, and all her students were so lucky to have her as their introduction to school life — nothing but love and support for “her little 5-year-olds.”

During her retirement, Jackie was a member of the Southampton Golf Club and enjoyed playing golf with her husband and her Nine-Holer golf buddies. She formed an investment club comprised of retired schoolteachers and enjoyed running the club and learning about the stock market. Jackie and Don travelled extensively, visiting Japan, China, Russia and Europe. Additionally, Jackie volunteered weekly at the Thrift Shop for the Southampton Hospital and enjoyed interacting with the other volunteers and customers.

Jackie is survived by her daughter, Alison Denis Longley; her son, Patrick; her son-in-law, the Rev. Steve Longley; and her two step-grandchildren, Henry and Emily Longley. Her unending kindness, unwavering integrity, and cheerful sense of humor will be remembered and cherished by all who knew and loved her.

A funeral Mass was held at the Basilica Parish of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary in Southampton.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Jackie’s name to the Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead or to East End Hospice Kanas Center for Hospice Care.

Rest in peace, dear Jackie. Your light continues to shine brightly, inspiring all who had the privilege of knowing you. Your legacy lives on in the countless lives you touched with your kindness, sense of humor and warm, gentle smile.

